The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, strolled through the sprawling Dubai Mall on March 2, reassuring shoppers they had nothing to fear.
How the Iran war unraveled the Gulf’s image as a luxurious safe haven
SummaryMissiles and drones have punctured the notion that financial clout and luxury can act as impenetrable shields.
The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, strolled through the sprawling Dubai Mall on March 2, reassuring shoppers they had nothing to fear.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More