How the Ivy League earned Donald Trump’s ire

It’s difficult to fathom such behavior being tolerated in other settings. Could unhappy Costco customers take over a store, intimidate employees and other customers, lock managers in their offices, damage inventory, scribble calls to violence on the walls, and then walk away without paying the consequences? Yet unlawful demonstrations are common on campuses nationwide, even after repeated promises by administrators to crack down on such lawlessness and protect the rights of students who are in school to get an education.