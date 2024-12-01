How the killing of a rabbi in Dubai upended a community that thought it was safe
Carrie Keller-Lynn , Rory Jones , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Dec 2024, 11:21 AM IST
SummaryThe United Arab Emirates had been seen as a relatively secure place for growing the numbers of Jews moving there. Until Rabbi Zvi Kogan disappeared.
DUBAI—The morning of Nov. 21, Rabbi Zvi Kogan left his home with no signs that anything was wrong. He hopped in his car, swung by the kosher grocery store in Dubai where he worked and exchanged texts with a friend he planned to spend the weekend with, telling him “sababa," Hebrew slang for “cool."
