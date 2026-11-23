Influencers are usually loth to admit they are not as rich as they seem. Andrew and Tristan Tate may have felt they had little choice. “The Tates are engaged in several businesses ‘teaching’ men how to earn money. It is in their interest to portray themselves on social media as uber-wealthy,” wrote lawyers for the pair in August, in an unsuccessful bid to persuade a Miami court that they would not abscond if granted bail. The Tate brothers have been held in detention since July as Britain seeks to extradite them to face charges for rape and sex trafficking (which they deny). The supercars and yachts that feature in their videos are rented or loaned as part of paid promotions. “In short, they are playing a role.”