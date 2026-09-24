Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

How the Panama Canal became a 50-mile waterway with a $5 million ticket price

Santiago PérezCostas Paris, WSJ
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:22 AM IST
A man stretches after working out as the sun sets in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man stretches after working out as the sun sets in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Summary

High bids to use the waterway follow shipping disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather.

Gift this article

Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.

Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.

The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.

The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalHow the Panama Canal became a 50-mile waterway with a $5 million ticket price

How the Panama Canal became a 50-mile waterway with a $5 million ticket price

Santiago PérezCostas Paris, WSJ
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:22 AM IST
A man stretches after working out as the sun sets in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man stretches after working out as the sun sets in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Summary

High bids to use the waterway follow shipping disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather.

Gift this article

Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.

Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.

The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.

The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalHow the Panama Canal became a 50-mile waterway with a $5 million ticket price
Read Next Story