How the Panama Canal became a 50-mile waterway with a $5 million ticket price

Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.
Large cargo ships have recently paid up to $5 million to pass through the Panama Canal, as the global shipping industry reacts to trade disruptions from the Iran war and extreme weather patterns in the Western Hemisphere.
The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.
The recent bids to use the 50-mile interoceanic waterway, which handles almost 6% of global trade, reflect the canal’s crucial role at a time when shipping companies have been forced to shift maritime routes.