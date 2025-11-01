How the rise of ‘spiritual consumption’ in China is reshaping retail
As China’s economy slows and youth anxiety deepens, a consumer trend is taking hold—one that trades luxury logos for incense, tarot cards, and temple retreats.
When 26-year-old Shanghai native Chen Jinyue found herself job-hunting during a difficult stretch for China’s economy, her first move wasn’t to rewrite her résumé. Instead, she booked a tarot reading in Hong Kong, downloaded an astrology app that had recently gone viral among her friends, and bought a wooden-fish percussion bowl from a boutique tea shop said to attract good luck.