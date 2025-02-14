How the Trumps turned an election victory into a cash bonanza
Rebecca Ballhaus , Annie Linskey , Dana Mattioli , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Feb 2025, 07:38 AM IST
SummaryFirst lady’s documentary deal with Amazon, president’s legal settlements and other transactions near $80 million so far; Trump library a major beneficiary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos dined with Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago in December, there was a lot at stake for both men: Bezos, a titan of industry whose company is crucial to the U.S. economy, was rebuilding his relationship with a resurgent and powerful soon-to-be president.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less