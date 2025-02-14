How the Trumps turned an election victory into a cash bonanza

On paper, the Trump coin launch appears to have been lucrative for the family, although the financial connections are opaque. CIC Digital, described on the Trump meme-coin website as an affiliate of the Trump Organization, and an LLC called Fight Fight Fight own 80% of the supply of $TRUMP, though they are subject to lockups preventing them from selling immediately, according to the coin’s official website. Fight Fight Fight was registered in Delaware by Bill Zanker, a longtime Trump ally who has previously worked with Trump to launch digital assets. Its ownership hasn’t been disclosed.