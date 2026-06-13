President Trump had just achieved a ceasefire between Israel and Iran last weekend when yet another Middle East crisis arose. A U.S. Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, downed by an Iranian drone.
How the US and Iran turned from renewed war to the cusp of peace
SummaryA U.S. helicopter crash spurred an escalation that led both sides to back down and negotiate.
President Trump had just achieved a ceasefire between Israel and Iran last weekend when yet another Middle East crisis arose. A U.S. Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, downed by an Iranian drone.
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