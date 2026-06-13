How the US and Iran turned from renewed war to the cusp of peace

President Trump had just achieved a ceasefire between Israel and Iran last weekend when yet another Middle East crisis arose. A U.S. Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, downed by an Iranian drone.
President Trump had just achieved a ceasefire between Israel and Iran last weekend when yet another Middle East crisis arose. A U.S. Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, downed by an Iranian drone.
The Apache was scanning the night sky for Iranian threats to commercial ships below shortly after 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday when the drone detonated directly in front of it, U.S. officials said. The drone’s infrared-guidance device landed in one of the pilot’s laps, burning through part of his flight suit. What was left of the drone wedged itself inside the aircraft.
The Apache was scanning the night sky for Iranian threats to commercial ships below shortly after 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday when the drone detonated directly in front of it, U.S. officials said. The drone’s infrared-guidance device landed in one of the pilot’s laps, burning through part of his flight suit. What was left of the drone wedged itself inside the aircraft.
The Apache went down, landing in the water, the officials said. The two dazed pilots jettisoned what was left of the canopy and jumped into the water, dodging the rotor blades, seconds before the helicopter sank. They floated in the water for two hours before being rescued by a remotely piloted drone boat.
The incident set off another round of the familiar pattern that has defined more than 100 days of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran: Two adversaries, both seemingly intent on halting the conflict, suddenly resumed attacks, only to pull back from the brink.
The president initially escalated after the Apache went down, ordering retaliatory strikes on Iran and threatening to hit civilian infrastructure. Tehran hit back at U.S. bases and allies in the Persian Gulf. Then, diplomats from Qatar and Pakistan raced in, ferrying messages between Tehran and Washington that a peace deal was almost done on Wednesday and convincing Trump to call off new strikes.
Since then, a noisy series of conflicting messages has emerged from officials in Washington and Tehran, with some saying peace has never been closer and others—including some peace-talk mediators—noting that neither side was compromising on their red lines.
There were strong indications, nonetheless, that after weeks of stop and start negotiations, a deal might be closer this time.
“Both sides are highly interested in reaching an agreement. They don’t have any other choice,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli military-intelligence official and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.
For Trump, the zigzagging between threats and claims of an agreement underscored the conundrum he faces: Any deal that Iran is willing to sign up to will be difficult to sell politically at home as a victory. His strategy is to defer the most contentious issues, hoping that will be enough to bring Tehran along, political analysts said.
Iran faces its own political dilemma in selling a deal to hard-liners in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who are steadfastly opposed to giving in to Trump’s demands for limits on its nuclear program, especially without upfront concessions from Washington. But it has absorbed damage during the war and from the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf, pushing Tehran toward an agreement.
Mediators have said they are close to completing an agreement that reopens the strait and relieves restrictions associated with the U.S. blockade of Iran, leaving other issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad, to be negotiated later.
“There’s lots of ways Iran can just buy time,” said William Wechsler, the director of Middle East programs at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, and a former Defense Department official. “It’s in their interest, and it will continue to be the pattern.”
A turning point in the past week of drama came on Wednesday when a Qatari delegation of diplomats returned from a trip to Tehran with new language for the draft peace agreement, people familiar with the matter said. Pakistani officials convinced Trump that a deal was close at hand, U.S. officials said, and he called off strikes that he had promised for that evening.
Gaps remain between the Iranian and American positions, though, a Qatari official said, on Iran’s billions of dollars in frozen assets, control of the strait and the disposal of Iran’s highly enriched uranium. Iran continued to push for early access to its frozen funds, people familiar with the matter said.
Trump was frustrated when text purporting to be from the final agreement—and which was friendly to the Iranian position—was leaked, U.S. officials said. He instructed his team to push back on the narrative that the deal would be weak or that Iran would receive funds before fulfilling its commitments.
On Friday, a senior administration official said Iran would receive sanctions relief and economic benefits only after taking specific steps on its nuclear program. If Iran decommissions its nuclear sites, ends its enrichment program and stops funding proxy militia groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, it could see broad sanctions relief, which would be a boon to the country’s beleaguered economy, the official said.
Vice President JD Vance is planning to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, to sign the memorandum of understanding, U.S. officials said. From there, more technical talks over difficult issues could take place in Islamabad, the officials said.
Trump is going to ask world leaders at next week’s Group of Seven meeting in France to step up monitoring in the Strait of Hormuz and provide other assistance to ensure Iran abides by the terms of the agreement, the officials said.
Spokespeople for the White House didn’t respond to requests for comment.
A looming question is whether Trump’s decision to attack Iran will result in a better deal than he could have had without going to war and better than the 2016 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that was negotiated by the Obama administration and that Trump withdrew the U.S. from during his first term.
“It’s quite possible that the deal ends up having many of the same weaknesses that hawks criticized the JCPOA for,” said Caitlin Talmadge, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who specializes in Persian Gulf security issues, referring to the Obama deal.
Even if the framework deal comes together, the U.S. and Iran are still facing months of laborious negotiations—with the real risk that the process could devolve into fruitless talks or collapse altogether. Iran will also emerge from the conflict with the military capacity to close the strait, through which roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum passes.
“What is the mechanism in this deal that will prevent it from using that weapon again in the future when the next obstacle in the relationship emerges,” Talmadge said.
Iranian officials warned that they hadn’t made a final decision on accepting the terms. “We are in the final stages of reviewing the text of the agreement internally,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said a memorandum of understanding “has never been closer.”
Write to David S. Cloud at david.cloud@wsj.com, Lara Seligman at lara.seligman@wsj.com and Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com