American military forces began blockading all traffic attempting to enter and leave Iranian ports on Monday, setting up a risky new showdown after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed this past weekend.
How the US Navy is blockading the Strait of Hormuz to choke off Iran’s ports
SummaryThe blockade on the Strait of Hormuz is now officially in effect. Here is what we know so far.
American military forces began blockading all traffic attempting to enter and leave Iranian ports on Monday, setting up a risky new showdown after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed this past weekend.
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