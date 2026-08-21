How the US went $40 trillion in debt

After cheerleading for President Biden’s spending binge, the liberal intelligentsia is now ringing alarms about the U.S. government’s mounting debt, which surpassed $40 trillion on Tuesday. Naturally, the left is blaming the GOP’s tax cuts, but this argument is like scarfing double cheeseburgers and then blaming weight gain on the lettuce and tomato.
The $40 trillion milestone marks “a very dark day for America’s finances,” Bloomberg News reported, with debt having “accelerated faster than predicted in part due to massive tax cuts under last summer’s Republican tax and spending bill.” Debt accumulation has accelerated, but the problem is spending by both political parties, including the Covid blowout and entitlement programs that keep growing on autopilot.