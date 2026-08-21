How the US went $40 trillion in debt

After cheerleading for President Biden’s spending binge, the liberal intelligentsia is now ringing alarms about the U.S. government’s mounting debt, which surpassed $40 trillion on Tuesday. Naturally, the left is blaming the GOP’s tax cuts, but this argument is like scarfing double cheeseburgers and then blaming weight gain on the lettuce and tomato.
After cheerleading for President Biden’s spending binge, the liberal intelligentsia is now ringing alarms about the U.S. government’s mounting debt, which surpassed $40 trillion on Tuesday. Naturally, the left is blaming the GOP’s tax cuts, but this argument is like scarfing double cheeseburgers and then blaming weight gain on the lettuce and tomato.
The $40 trillion milestone marks “a very dark day for America’s finances,” Bloomberg News reported, with debt having “accelerated faster than predicted in part due to massive tax cuts under last summer’s Republican tax and spending bill.” Debt accumulation has accelerated, but the problem is spending by both political parties, including the Covid blowout and entitlement programs that keep growing on autopilot.
The $40 trillion milestone marks “a very dark day for America’s finances,” Bloomberg News reported, with debt having “accelerated faster than predicted in part due to massive tax cuts under last summer’s Republican tax and spending bill.” Debt accumulation has accelerated, but the problem is spending by both political parties, including the Covid blowout and entitlement programs that keep growing on autopilot.
Gross national debt has increased $17 trillion since 2019. That’s about as much debt as the U.S. added during the entire first 225 years of its history. While the liberal press blames the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts, and their extension in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill, revenue has increased 68% since 2018. That’s twice the rate of inflation.
Since 2018, revenue has averaged about 17% of GDP, roughly the historical norm. Yet spending has averaged slightly over 24% of GDP, versus a pre-pandemic historical average of 20%.
Congress’s initial Covid relief bill in March 2020 might have been warranted to help mitigate the lockdown’s economic damage, but many provisions, such as extra Medicaid and food-stamp allotments, didn’t lapse until 2023. A bipartisan Congress piled on more spending that December.
Then after Democrats took over Congress, they fired off another round in March 2021, even though the economy had mostly recovered. Then came the bipartisan infrastructure bonanza, followed by a pork-laden bill to subsidize computer chips and, to top it off, a climate extravaganza that Democrats hilariously named the Inflation Reduction Act.
This largess has cost more than the Congressional Budget Office originally estimated. Even so, the biggest contributors to soaring deficits fall under the category of “mandatory spending,” including Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, veteran benefits, and ObamaCare subsidies.
All of this is finally getting noticed now that the government has to pay higher interest rates. U.S. debt service payments totaled $963 billion during the first 10 months of this fiscal year. That’s $200 billion more than spending on defense, and it’s even slightly more than Medicare.
Republicans in last year’s tax bill made modest reforms to Medicaid, food stamps and student loans, and they also rolled back some green-energy subsidies. Alas, these changes don’t go far enough, and the GOP has shrunk from making bigger reforms.
The press is playing up the $40 trillion milestone and rising interest rates to scare Republicans off further tax cuts to give the economy a supply-side boost. And to justify tax increases when Democrats next control Congress.
President Trump’s advisers are reportedly noodling the good idea of adjusting capital gains for inflation. But the policy answer on the debt is spending restraint, and one reason yields on long-term Treasurys might be going up is that investors have concluded that neither party intends to quit the double cheeseburgers.