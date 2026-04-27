Xi Jinping had just finished a lunch of herbed-ricotta ravioli at a secluded estate outside San Francisco in 2023 when his security agents sprang into action.
How to avoid fistfights and DNA leaks at a world leaders summit
SummaryA successful meeting, and international diplomacy, can hinge on the slightest missed protocol, an unexpected miscue or even a bit of saliva left on a fork.
Xi Jinping had just finished a lunch of herbed-ricotta ravioli at a secluded estate outside San Francisco in 2023 when his security agents sprang into action.
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