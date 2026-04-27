How to avoid fistfights and DNA leaks at a world leaders summit

Xi Jinping had just finished a lunch of herbed-ricotta ravioli at a secluded estate outside San Francisco in 2023 when his security agents sprang into action.
Xi Jinping had just finished a lunch of herbed-ricotta ravioli at a secluded estate outside San Francisco in 2023 when his security agents sprang into action.
Their mission: ensuring no trace of the Chinese leader’s DNA fell into foreign hands. The agents—measuring about 6-foot-3, dressed in identical dark suits—were observed grabbing Xi’s utensils and plate and spraying them with an unidentified liquid.
Their mission: ensuring no trace of the Chinese leader’s DNA fell into foreign hands. The agents—measuring about 6-foot-3, dressed in identical dark suits—were observed grabbing Xi’s utensils and plate and spraying them with an unidentified liquid.
Welcome to the unseen theater of great-power diplomacy, where a meeting of the two most powerful leaders on earth can hinge on the slightest missed protocol, an unexpected miscue or even a bit of saliva left on a fork. It is a ritual that is at once deeply absurd and deadly serious. The length of a red carpet can say more about the state of the world than official statements.
“These visits are traumatic for those of us who have to organize them,” said Rick Waters, a former State Department official who helped organize President Trump’s visit to Beijing in 2017.
Ahead of a May 14-15 summit between Trump and Xi in Beijing, hundreds of government officials on both sides are racing to make sure the two leaders say the right thing, go to the right place—and don’t get poisoned.
It will be the first state visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade, and it comes at a moment of deepening distrust between the two countries over trade, technology and Taiwan. Neither side can afford the wrong signal from a stray gesture or a misplaced staircase.
The idea is that nothing goes wrong. The challenge is that so many things can. And U.S. officials are more on edge after Saturday night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Everything from tarmac protocols to the takeover of entire hotels is planned ahead. A standard state visit to China involves a traveling party of dozens of people. Multiple aircraft transport the president, cabinet members and sometimes the press. Presidential limousines—the armored “Beasts”—are shipped ahead. Secure-communication equipment follows.
Secret Service agents and White House communications specialists arrive early to sweep venues, establish secure, eavesdrop-proof rooms and negotiate how many armed Americans can operate on Chinese soil. The Chinese require a formal diplomatic note, submitted well in advance, for every firearm and walkie-talkie the U.S. wishes to bring in.
A medical team travels with the president, supported by a full surgical suite on Air Force One. Menus are hammered out course by course, with ingredients screened to avoid poisoning—not just by would-be assassins but also regular old food poisoning.
“These trips are planned in 15-minute increments. We call it a tick-tock,” said Dennis Wilder, a senior national-security official who helped arrange President George W. Bush’s trips to China in the early 2000s.
It even matters who rides in which car of the motorcade, Wilder said. “People get upset when they’re too far back,” he recalled. “What are the Chinese going to think when I walk out of car number four instead of car number two?”
Even the principal can blow up the schedule. Bush, he said, “was always 10 minutes early. I missed a couple of motorcades because I got there on time.”
President Barack Obama found out how much such protocols matter in 2016, at a Group of 20 summit in Hangzhou, China. He was forced to exit Air Force One using the plane’s own built-in airstairs rather than down a traditional red-carpeted rolling staircase.
The driver of the stair truck didn’t speak English, and the American security team didn’t trust him to maneuver safely alongside the aircraft. China offered to place a translator beside the driver. The U.S. declined. With time running out, Obama descended the plane stairs.
The snub was hard to miss: Brazil’s president had received the full red-carpeted staircase treatment at the same airport a day earlier.
The incident is still cited in advance-team training by the Chinese. The lesson: In summit planning, there is no detail too small to become a diplomatic flap.
Sometimes what goes wrong isn’t a detail at all.
During Trump’s last state visit to Beijing, in 2017, his security detail and Xi’s got into a fistfight in a corridor of the Great Hall of the People while the president and Chinese leader were meeting in an adjoining room, said former U.S. officials. An American diplomat and his Chinese counterpart pried the combatants apart.
Optics are their own front.
During Xi’s 2023 visit to California, pro-China supporters, organized by Chinese community groups with ties to Beijing, lined the motorcade route, waving Chinese flags the size of bedsheets. The supporters’ strategy was visual blocking: Whenever a protester lifted a sign critical of the Chinese government, supporters deployed oversize banners to obstruct the cameras.
On the other side of the barricades, one of the largest groups of anti-Xi demonstrators in recent American memory countered with megaphones, black-and-white protest banners and flags bearing snow lions, a symbol of Tibetan identity.
It was less a diplomatic arrival than live information warfare.
Some 25 miles south, at the secluded Filoli Estate, Xi and President Joe Biden took a walk through the gardens to demonstrate personal chemistry.
Under Trump, the conventional six-to-12-month planning timeline has been compressed into a shorter, personality-driven scramble, diplomats say. Where classical summitry runs on experienced bureaucracy, Trump-era diplomacy runs on direct leader-to-leader channels and a focus on visible, concrete deals.
Atmosphere matters as much as substance. A Mar-a-Lago-style dinner signals rapport; a reception in the Great Hall of the People signals institutional gravity. Both sides study the vibes as closely as the agenda.
The White House, asked about the preparations, offered its own polished note. “President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi, and the upcoming summit in Beijing will be both symbolically and substantively significant,” said Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman.
“There’s a theatrical dimension to diplomacy with real-world consequences,” said Daniel Russel, a former senior State Department official who helped plan multiple U.S.-China summits. “The optics of a leaders’ meeting often matter more than the communiqués.”
Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com