How to build the right corporate culture

Culture determines how people behave when the boss is not looking. In their book “Move Fast and Fix Things", Frances Frei and Anne Morriss tell a story from the early days of FedEx, when the delivery firm was struggling to survive. A bride whose wedding dress had not arrived called FedEx in tears; an employee took it upon herself to charter a Cessna to make sure the dress was delivered in time for the big day. Among the guests at the wedding were some executives; impressed by the story, they gave some business to FedEx. The rest is history. The story may be apocryphal but the moral has truth. As Ms Frei says: “Where strategy is silent, culture fills the gaps."