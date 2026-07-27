In the eyes of many of its citizens, the European Union is more than a technocratic bloc. Besides Europe’s unity, it symbolises a shared culture and way of life. In the eyes of the euro area’s leaders, an upgrade of its banknotes—used by 21 of the EU’s 27 member states, and more than 20 years old—is a chance to show confidence in the continent.
How to design paper money that represents Europe
SummaryThe original notes, issued in 2002 and given a facelift in 2013, display imaginary bridges, doorways and windows—intended to reflect Europe’s openness and connectedness, but also to avoid rubbing any country up the wrong way.
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