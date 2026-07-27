How to design paper money that represents Europe

Bravely, the ECB has asked for public feedback on ten sets of mostly well-crafted designs. On social media Europeans are taking the opportunity to provide their own images of what is truly European: disused barriers at borders; an open plastic bottle with an attached cap; two Italian DJs on a balcony, oblivious to the world’s troubles, making music while smoking and drinking Campari. Another idea is to print an out-of-office reply on notes, saying “Back in September”. The Economist’s favourite, though, is for a note bearing half a dozen famous faces: Britain’s prime ministers since Brexit.