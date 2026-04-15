BE GRATEFUL FOR small mercies. The ceasefire between America and Iran holds. Talks that began in Islamabad last weekend may soon resume. Though the Strait of Hormuz is closed, oil markets are no more spooked than they were. And while economic damage is gradually spreading globally, a deep Hormuz-induced recession could yet be averted.
How to end the war in Iran
SummaryAmerica and Iran must resume their efforts to strike a deal, even though it is sure to be an imperfect one
BE GRATEFUL FOR small mercies. The ceasefire between America and Iran holds. Talks that began in Islamabad last weekend may soon resume. Though the Strait of Hormuz is closed, oil markets are no more spooked than they were. And while economic damage is gradually spreading globally, a deep Hormuz-induced recession could yet be averted.
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