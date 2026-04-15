How to end the war in Iran

What matters most, therefore, is whether talks can produce a deal. The first stage is reopening the strait, which should be possible for Iran and America to agree on—after all, each side knows it could force closure again. Under no circumstance should America agree to let Iran levy tolls on ships traversing the waters. That would give it a permanent hold over the rest of the region. There will have to be an argument in which America may have to trade the lifting of some sanctions in return for safe passage.