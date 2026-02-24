How to get rich in modern China

The nongchaoer are keen to emphasise the ways officials help, rather than hinder them. Policy can cause “uncertainties”, but it creates lots of “certainties” too, says Yi Haoxiang, the 35-year-old founder of a company in the city that makes AI-powered smart-glasses and a brain-computer interface intended to help treat depression (both are technologies the government has marked as national priorities). Local officials subsidise his r&d costs, office rent and travel to overseas conferences. Mr Yi praises the way officials “prevent excessive, destructive competition” by discouraging bidding wars over new patents from universities. “The government is the most stable force in the country, so the closer you get to it the more stable you become,” says Fred Chu, a 32-year-old whose company sells ai-powered monitoring software to the Hangzhou government for around 10m yuan a year. It is used for real-time tracking of road and environmental conditions.