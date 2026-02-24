How to get rich in modern China

But in a sea of people losing, one group is winning. They are what Xi Jinping, China’s leader, calls nongchaoer: a Chinese term referring to those who “ride the tide” of great economic changes. Today that tide is flowing towards the strategic technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, that dominate the country’s five-year plans for tech supremacy (the next one will be released in March and will cover the period to 2030). Smart, young and sometimes from modest backgrounds, the nongchaoer do not flash their growing wealth (and in any case, tend to prefer home-grown electric vehicles to Porsches). And they do not see officials as a source of pesky regulation to be avoided—but as their biggest backers. Mr Xi met a group of them publicly just before the lunar holiday.