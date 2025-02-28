How to give money to good causes

However, it is not always possible to know how efficient charities are. Sometimes the dollar gains for each dollar spent are hard to measure, if not impossible. How do you quantify whether a programme to support democracy has been successful? If an autocrat ends up in power, you may conclude the effort was futile; then again, you may think it was worth staving off democratic collapse at least for a while. Smaller charities can struggle to collect the data they need to evaluate their work. That does not mean charities that try to solve complex problems or lack data are worse; just that how well they do good is anyone’s guess.