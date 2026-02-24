How to interpret the pain at the edge of America’s labour market

Young people, meanwhile, are especially vulnerable in America’s “no-hire, no-fire" economy. Conditions are not so bad that firms are laying workers off, but they are wary of taking new ones on. This is especially hard for people seeking their first job, or for those who left the labour force but are now looking to work again. Bosses’ reluctance to hire could in part reflect uncertainty about tariffs and the government’s antipathy to migration. As they get used to the new normality, they could become more willing to resume hiring.