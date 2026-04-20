How to invest in AI power now—and what to avoid

Chevron has the most obvious direct exposure because it produces about 260,000 barrels a day in Venezuela, roughly a quarter of the country’s output. The company is consolidating around its core heavy-oil assets. Shell gets optionality from a faster route to monetize offshore gas tied to Trinidad, though the valuation impact is probably limited until Loran is formally sanctioned. Repsol may have the most visible, relative upside if it can secure control and improve payment terms.