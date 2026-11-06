How to keep these wild market moves from hijacking your financial future

The Republican rout in the midterm elections threw markets into chaos this week.
The day after the election, energy stocks and oil prices tanked, consumer stocks shot up and confident predictions had one of their most bullish days in years. Gridlock is good! Green energy will boom again! Defense stocks have peaked! Everything Elon is going down!
Then, the following day, technology stocks got pulverized as investors fled everything related to AI or data centers amid fears of a blue wave of new restrictions. Semiconductor shares took their worst pounding in more than six years, and the Nasdaq index lost an estimated $2.5 trillion in market value.