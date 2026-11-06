How to keep these wild market moves from hijacking your financial future

The Republican rout in the midterm elections threw markets into chaos this week.
The Republican rout in the midterm elections threw markets into chaos this week.
The day after the election, energy stocks and oil prices tanked, consumer stocks shot up and confident predictions had one of their most bullish days in years. Gridlock is good! Green energy will boom again! Defense stocks have peaked! Everything Elon is going down!
The day after the election, energy stocks and oil prices tanked, consumer stocks shot up and confident predictions had one of their most bullish days in years. Gridlock is good! Green energy will boom again! Defense stocks have peaked! Everything Elon is going down!
Then, the following day, technology stocks got pulverized as investors fled everything related to AI or data centers amid fears of a blue wave of new restrictions. Semiconductor shares took their worst pounding in more than six years, and the Nasdaq index lost an estimated $2.5 trillion in market value.
Common sense says “calm down.” One of the most important principles of investing is to let your rules—not the headlines—make your decisions for you.
After Sept. 11, 2001, in the financial crisis of 2008-09 and during the Covid crash of 2020, financial pundits proclaimed that nothing would ever be the same again. Investors who tuned out the noise and stayed the course did just fine.
Not everybody did. It isn’t easy, especially if you rely on willpower or intuition.
The Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman liked to say the human mind is a machine for jumping to conclusions. Big news is vivid and immediate, so we naturally extrapolate it into the longer-term future. The occurrence of an extreme event makes other drastic outcomes feel more likely, no matter what the historical probabilities indicate.
Investors chronically overreact in the short run, becoming excessively optimistic about probable winners and unduly pessimistic about likely losers.
Should home builders have become 7% more valuable on Wednesday just because the Democrats will control Congress? Is a warm blanket of peace really about to cover the globe, making Lockheed Martin worth 7% less the same day? Do leading chip makers such as Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology deserve to lose more than one-sixth of their market value in a few hours because data-center construction might slow down?
If you’re a trader, getting these flashing shifts of sentiment right can make—or lose—you a lot of money. If you’re an investor, hasty action in the midst of overreaction is a terrible idea.
My mailbox is full of dozens of despairing emails from Democrats in November 2024 saying that President Trump’s election would do irreversible damage to the financial markets—and equally despondent emails from Republicans, four years earlier, declaring that Joe Biden’s policies would cripple stocks and crush bonds.
Several of these people proclaimed they were about to move all their money into cash just because their political party lost. None answered me this week when I checked in to see whether they had followed through on those threats.
I hope they didn’t.
Under Biden, the S&P 500 grew at an average of 13.4% annualized. And so far in Trump’s second term, it’s grown at an average of 13.4% annualized. Those nearly identical rates of return are well ahead of the roughly 10% long-term average annualized return on U.S. stocks. (All these figures include reinvested dividends.)
The vivid immediacy of this election outcome has another insidious effect: It makes us feel certain about claims that might be dubious.
Consider the statement “gridlock is good for markets.” Surely if the White House and Congress are controlled by different political parties, compromise must be more likely and disruptive changes less of a threat. That should make policy more predictable and the economy more stable.
The obvious intuition doesn’t seem to hold up, though.
Over the 130 years since the Dow Jones Industrial Average was first published in 1896, gridlock prevailed in only 35 of those years. A Republican president had to work with a Democratic House and Senate in 22 of those years. Democrats controlled the White House while Republicans dominated Congress in 13 of them.
The Dow’s average annual gain during all gridlock years was 6.6%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 gained an average of 7.4% under gridlock.
Both indexes gained an annual average of less than 5% when a Republican was in the White House and the Democrats controlled Congress—and did considerably better when a Democrat was president and Republicans held the majority in both houses.
Those results are well below—not above!—the long-term average return on U.S. stocks. (These gridlock figures don’t include reinvested dividends, but that wouldn’t change the overall result.)
To be honest, I don’t think these numbers mean anything. Two outliers—market crashes in 1974 and 2008—make the average for Republican presidents with a Democratic Congress look worse than the opposite form of gridlock. Above all, the number of years with gridlock is way too small to justify it as a predictor of market performance.
To me, “gridlock is good” is emblematic of the pseudo-certainty that market pundits give off in times of extreme uncertainty. Such tidbits sound plausible and go largely unquestioned. Instead, you should think of them as red flags, signaling the perils of reacting on the basis of untested evidence.
Instead of trying to take short-term tactical action, now is an ideal time for you to become even more strategic. Make your investing decisions as a result of rules and procedures, rather than ad hoc.
Do you have an investment policy statement in place, explaining your portfolio’s goals and how your assets are positioned to achieve them? Have you set rebalancing targets to control the risks of buying high and selling low? Do you use checklists to determine what and when to buy or sell? Have you restricted your speculative trading to a segregated account and a fixed amount of money? If you use a financial adviser, how do you work together to minimize impulsive decisions?
This latest bout of market turmoil is a good pretext for checking whether your portfolio is ready for whatever happens next. It’s an even better reason to check whether you are.
Write to Jason Zweig at jason.zweig@wsj.com