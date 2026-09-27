How to know when the AI boom is about to go bust

Almost from the start of the artificial-intelligence boom, a steady chorus of bears has warned that it’s destined to end in tears—like the original dot-com bubble more than a quarter-century ago and the housing bubble of the mid-2000s.
Almost from the start of the artificial-intelligence boom, a steady chorus of bears has warned that it’s destined to end in tears—like the original dot-com bubble more than a quarter-century ago and the housing bubble of the mid-2000s.
Nearly four years after the public launch of ChatGPT, the AI boom is still going, the bulls are still dancing and investors are listening for any sign that the music is about to stop playing.
Nearly four years after the public launch of ChatGPT, the AI boom is still going, the bulls are still dancing and investors are listening for any sign that the music is about to stop playing.
Similar concepts made a comeback during the financial crisis that began in 2007, except this time with large financial institutions. A key moment arrived in November 2007, when Freddie Mac slashed its dividend and sold $6 billion of preferred stock in a desperate bid to bolster its regulatory capital amid mounting mortgage losses.
What Freddie really needed was to raise billions of dollars in common equity, which absorbs losses more effectively than preferred equity does. If even a government-sponsored enterprise couldn’t do it, that signaled it would be difficult for almost any financial-services company to raise fresh common equity to restore its capital cushion.
Some equity offerings still got done in the months after that. But those weren’t enough to offset the torrent of losses. By September 2008, Fannie Mae and Freddie were placed into conservatorship, and the government was bailing out the country’s financial system.
Back to the present, the AI trade still has plenty of momentum, but early signs of nervousness have surfaced. OpenAI ruled out going public this year. Holtec Nuclear, which aims to supply small modular reactors to AI hyperscalers, this month paused its IPO plans. Anthropic, the Claude maker, pushed its planned IPO from October to November.
While those may be bumps in the road, they aren’t signaling that the capital window is closing, or at least not yet. Even if the companies don’t go public anytime soon, they still appear able to raise money in private markets. Holtec, for one, is already profitable, and has other established nuclear businesses.
But it’s hard to get a read on a company such as OpenAI or Anthropic, because their finances aren’t public and may not be for some time. All anybody on the outside seems to know is they are burning through lots of cash, with an insatiable need for more and no visible profits by conventional measures.
If OpenAI can rely on the likes of Nvidia and SoftBank to keep funding it, that helps hold the AI ecosystem together in the hope that one day it can become self-sustaining. OpenAI’s ability to raise new money also means a company like Oracle, which is counting on OpenAI for hundreds of billions of dollars of future revenue, can continue to justify its own debt-fueled capital expenditures on data centers.
But if those circumstances should change, and the capital window narrows enough to create a funding gap for any of the world’s most important AI startups, the momentum behind the AI trade could quickly reverse. Once that happens, there is no telling how events may play out.
Chances are, the market will know that moment when it sees it.
Write to Jonathan Weil at jonathan.weil@wsj.com