How to know when the world has passed 1.5°C of global warming

The first problem is what constitutes “pre-industrial levels". Technically, this could refer to any period before the industrial revolution. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose reports are approved by governments and therefore provide a scientific framework for global climate policy, uses the average temperature for 1850-1900. But even that leaves room for fuzziness: there were no reliable instrumental records in that period. Scientists have to rely on approximations. The climate datasets of agencies around the world all do this differently. Because each uses a different starting point for the 1.5°C clock, they differ in what they consider the average temperature rise to have been in any year (see chart 1). Copernicus and most other institutions that take an interest found 2023 to be a bit below 1.5°C, but those at a research group called Berkeley Earth found it to be over the line.