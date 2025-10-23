How to make immigration palatable in a populist age
The Economist 7 min read 23 Oct 2025, 06:32 am IST
Summary
Guest-worker schemes are booming. They offer vast benefits to both host countries and the workers themselves
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Businesses hiring migrants have a surprising new idol. The inspirational figure is neither a liberal nor a devotee of globalisation. It is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, who in 2022 climbed to power on a hard-right platform. She intends to issue 165,000 low-skilled work visas next year, up from 30,000 five years ago. Italy has also signed a labour-mobility deal with India that a recruiter praises as “one of the [world’s] most progressive".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story