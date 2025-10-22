Businesses hiring migrants have a surprising new idol. The inspirational figure is neither a liberal nor a devotee of globalisation. It is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, who in 2022 climbed to power on a hard-right platform. She intends to issue 165,000 low-skilled work visas next year, up from 30,000 five years ago. Italy has also signed a labour-mobility deal with India that a recruiter praises as “one of the [world’s] most progressive”.
How to make immigration palatable in a populist age
SummaryGuest-worker schemes are booming. They offer vast benefits to both host countries and the workers themselves
