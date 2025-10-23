How to make immigration palatable in a populist age

Temporary migration is a pretty good alternative to the permanent sort. Almost everywhere in the rich world, native-born workforces are shrinking, with industries such as child care, construction and farming facing staff shortages. Worse may be to come. For instance, forecasts suggest that South Korea’s GDP will start to shrink in the late 2040s because of its collapsing birth rate. Yet Michael Clemens of George Mason University points out that, if South Korea brought its temporary-migrant population to the same share as Australia’s (up from 3% to 15% of the total), it could offset most of the slump. Benefits for the migrants themselves can be vast, too. Lant Pritchett, an advocate of temporary migration at the London School of Economics, estimates that workers in the 11 largest developing countries could lift their wages by an average of 424% were they able to take low-skilled jobs in America.