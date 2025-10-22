How to make immigration palatable in a populist age

Ms Meloni is not the only hard-right leader learning to love immigration—or, at least, a certain sort of immigration. Although Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, once said that his country did not require a single migrant for its economy to function, he has quietly embraced guest-worker schemes. In 2024 around 78,000 non-EU migrants worked in Hungary, some 92% more than in 2019. Even as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal migration and squeezes routes for high-skilled immigrants, it is promising to speed up visas for farmers hiring short-term workers. Across the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries, some 2.5m trainees, seasonal and other temporary workers arrived in 2023, up from 1.5m in 2014 (see chart). France, Japan and Spain have experienced especially sharp rises. A model of migration associated with oil-rich Gulf states and the city-state of Singapore is taking over the world.