How to make sure ChatGPT doesn’t make you dumber
Paul Rust , Nina Vasan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Sept 2025, 06:31 am IST
Summary
Generative AI tools are quietly weakening our cognitive skills. Here are four ways to keep that from happening.
ChatGPT is down, and dread sets in. You stare at the blank document. The report is due in two hours, but the thought of writing it yourself feels overwhelming. The analytical skills that once kicked in automatically—like breaking down problems, organizing thoughts and finding the right words—now seem impossibly difficult. When did thinking become this hard?
