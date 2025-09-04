How to make sure ChatGPT doesn’t make you dumber

The risk goes deeper than a single bad decision; if we don’t reflect on AI’s output critically, we might internalize the machine’s inherent biases. In one experiment, participants were shown AI-generated images of “financial managers"; 85% of the AI-images depicted white men, despite the reality that, in the U.S., fewer than 45% of financial managers are men, let alone white. Alarmingly, after being exposed to the AI-images, participants also showed a greater tendency to associate that identity with the role.