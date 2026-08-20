How to measure returns on AI

Bosses also have to take a view on something much more fundamental: what kind of return are they interested in? One way to show financial returns on AI is to seize on time savings as an excuse to cut headcount. For some jobs and in some circumstances, that might make sense. But chainsaws and employee morale go together about as well as salt and slugs. And people who are no longer there cannot be redeployed in more productive ways. A better option is to calculate the amount of money that AI saves on expanding headcount. (Working out how much extra revenue can be attributed to the technology is even more of an art; at the very least, you need good baseline data and a culture of A/B testing to isolate its effects.)