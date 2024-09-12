How to raise the world’s IQ

Some schemes make handouts conditional on other things that might help children, such as vaccinations or teaching parents about nutrition and hygiene. Changing people’s habits is hard, but they have an incentive to learn, as most parents care that their children grow up healthy. Promoting better nutrition should be part of health-care systems, concentrating on those crucial first 1,000 days. Ideally, women should learn about micronutrients and hand-washing before they are pregnant. Failing that, their first trip to antenatal care is a good time to catch their attention. Fathers are harder to reach, but may be won over if they are told that sharing food with their wives benefits their unborn children.