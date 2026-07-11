If you were looking to buy a company, what would it be? How about Shake Shack or Instacart? This isn’t a Christmas in July wish list—neither company is up for sale. But both could be appealing for investors looking to cash in on this year’s record first-half merger boom, with $2.6 trillion worth of deals. The key: stocks that attract acquirers but will do fine if they remain independent.
How to ride an M&A wave
SummaryWolfe Research Chief Investment Strategist Chris Senyek and his team run monthly screens to identify possible targets.
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