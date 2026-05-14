How to share the AI windfall

Should artificial intelligence cause mass unemployment, workers will not be thrilled. But neither will the taxman, even if he hasn’t been automated. For most of the past century, rich countries have had simple rules for sharing prosperity: raise money mostly by taxing work and consumption, sprinkle in some borrowing and hand out the proceeds. That model may collapse if AI advances as quickly as its boosters suggest. Hence, many say, a new approach is needed, in which government makes its money primarily from the new technology.
Exactly how God-like AI would hit employment is widely debated. It might be that human workers would simply reshuffle and do things that AI cannot, in a much wealthier economy. After a painful adjustment, in this scenario, most people would still have good jobs. But you can also imagine a trickier outcome in which AI diverts to capital holders income that currently flows to workers. That would be a huge upheaval. Throughout modern history, the ratio between labour and capital has been a remarkably stable two-to-one, noted Nicholas Kaldor, an economist at Cambridge University, in the 1960s. America’s labour share has since fallen on some measures, but Kaldor’s observation has mostly held up.