How to share the AI windfall

If the pattern broke, governments would still need money—probably much more, if swathes of the population were jobless and needy. Whether states supported them with cash handouts, job training or something more imaginative, the funding would need to come from somewhere. But if the labour-share of income was low, the tax base would have collapsed. The average member of the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries, raises about half of its tax revenue from labour. Another 30% comes from consumption taxes, and the rest from a smattering of levies on corporations, capital and property. America, which lacks a national consumption tax, is especially reliant on labour.