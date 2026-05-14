How to share the AI windfall

Exactly how God-like AI would hit employment is widely debated. It might be that human workers would simply reshuffle and do things that AI cannot, in a much wealthier economy. After a painful adjustment, in this scenario, most people would still have good jobs. But you can also imagine a trickier outcome in which AI diverts to capital holders income that currently flows to workers. That would be a huge upheaval. Throughout modern history, the ratio between labour and capital has been a remarkably stable two-to-one, noted Nicholas Kaldor, an economist at Cambridge University, in the 1960s. America’s labour share has since fallen on some measures, but Kaldor’s observation has mostly held up.