How to shop the new iPhone lineup without losing your mind

Five of Apple's current iPhone offerings; not pictured are the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 16.
There are two kinds of iPhone shoppers: People who know exactly which model they’re going to get, and people who are completely baffled by Apple’s increasingly motley lineup.
Here’s what Apple is selling directly to customers this fall:
iPhone Duo ($1,999 and up), brand new, arriving Oct. 23iPhone 18 Pro ($1,199 and up) and iPhone 18 Pro Max ($1,299 and up), also new, arriving Sept. 18iPhone Air, which came out a year ago but now costs $100 more at $1,099 and upiPhone 17, also now $100 more at $899 and upiPhone 17e, now—say it with me—$100 more at $699 and upOh and the iPhone 16, which after a year at $699 is back to its original starting price of $799