How to shop the new iPhone lineup without losing your mind

Five of Apple's current iPhone offerings; not pictured are the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 16.
Five of Apple's current iPhone offerings; not pictured are the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 16.
There are two kinds of iPhone shoppers: People who know exactly which model they’re going to get, and people who are completely baffled by Apple’s increasingly motley lineup.
There are two kinds of iPhone shoppers: People who know exactly which model they’re going to get, and people who are completely baffled by Apple’s increasingly motley lineup.
Here’s what Apple is selling directly to customers this fall:
iPhone Duo ($1,999 and up), brand new, arriving Oct. 23iPhone 18 Pro ($1,199 and up) and iPhone 18 Pro Max ($1,299 and up), also new, arriving Sept. 18iPhone Air, which came out a year ago but now costs $100 more at $1,099 and upiPhone 17, also now $100 more at $899 and upiPhone 17e, now—say it with me—$100 more at $699 and upOh and the iPhone 16, which after a year at $699 is back to its original starting price of $799
There is some good news. We expected the iPhone 18 Pro models to cost even more, but it looks like Apple bumped up other prices to avoid sticker shock on its flagships.
If both your head and your credit card are spinning, it’s understandable. In addition to the options directly from Apple, you should consider refurbished alternatives from other sellers, including your wireless carrier. And then there are the lower-spec iPhone 18 models Apple is expected to introduce sometime next spring.
To navigate the crowded field of contenders, focus on what you really need and how much you’re willing to pay.
Decoding the lineup
There is some rhyme and reason to this selection of devices.
If you are an Apple fan who’s ready to take a leap into the unknown, you might not even wait for iPhone Duo reviews before placing a preorder. It makes more sense than being first in line for an Apple Vision Pro.
If you are an avid photographer and videographer—aka a doting parent—willing to splurge for better camera performance, you’d only really consider the Pro models. They aren’t a big jump from last year’s model, but they promise even better battery life and an impressive new camera.
If you are a weirdo, then you want the iPhone Air. Seriously, it’s hard to find anybody who wants that thing.
With the three options at the budget end, Apple is addressing those of you who would sacrifice certain features to save a hundred bucks here or there. The iPhone 17 has a slightly larger screen and better battery life and cameras than the 17e and the 16. (Looking at the specs, I have a hard time understanding why the 16 is still there at all—if you aren’t interested in the 17, just get the 17e.)
All of these devices support the Apple Intelligence features that Apple is promoting this fall with iOS 27, including the new Siri. They also all have USB-C connections. If you haven’t yet said goodbye to Lightning port, it’s time.
I’d also highly encourage you to check out reputable refurbished options, following the guidance of my colleague Nicole Nguyen for safe shopping.
Budgeting your purchase
Once you figure out which model you want, you have to decide how to pay for it. There’s always the cash-up-front approach, and many (like me) appreciate the total absence of strings attached. But in an age of elevated interest rates, your carrier’s pay-over-time deals remain among the cheapest borrowing options out there.
The carriers will roll out their special offers in the coming days—keep an eye out for texts and emails with upgrade pitches. The carriers like locking in long-term customers, and they’re willing to front the money for that prospect. While they generally break down the monthly cost in a logical way (an $1,199 iPhone 18 Pro would add $33.30 to your monthly bill for 36 months), trading in an old device sometimes adds ludicrously large discounts, though still metered out for the full three years.
The folding iPhone Duo was the splashiest announcement Wednesday, and you’d have to splash out $57.99 a month to lease one.
Apple also recently rolled out a leasing program that replaces its older iPhone Upgrade program. You can pay a higher rate for a 12-month lease or a lower rate for a 24-month lease. At the end of the term, you’d surrender your device or buy it outright from Apple. An iPhone 17e starts at $19.99 a month for a 24-month lease, but you’ll pay far more for the new ones: $34.99 a month for the iPhone 18 Pro, and $57.99 a month for the Duo.
Your leased device has to be returned in good working condition. Apple previously included AppleCare+ protection in the monthly cost of the iPhone Upgrade program; for the new leasing program, it’s an optional additional cost.
So as usual during new-iPhone season, there’s a lot to think about. Nicole will be reviewing the iPhone Duo in the coming weeks. And we’ll be back with more advice in the spring when Apple introduces the plain-Jane iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air. Maybe we’ll even like it this time around.
Write to Wilson Rothman at wilson.rothman@wsj.com