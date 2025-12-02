How to spot a bubble bursting

That leads to another non-traditional measure. In the five years to March 2000, the NASDAQ suffered corrections of over 10% on at least 12 occasions, each time recovering and eventually rising nearly 12-fold. Even at the bottom of its subsequent plunge, the index was still twice as high as it had been at the start of 1995. Those who simply ignored both mania and crash, and held on throughout, were richly rewarded. The professionals who correctly called the bubble, meanwhile, often were not. Their experience was epitomised by Julian Robertson, another famed investor who over the two decades from 1980 handed his clients average returns of 25% a year, and in 1998 was overseeing $21bn. By March 30th 2000, withdrawals had forced him to close his fund, which had determinedly avoided the dotcom mania. As it turned out, the bubble had burst two days earlier.