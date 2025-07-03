How to strike a trade deal with Donald Trump

How are America’s trading partners navigating the chaos? Mr Trump has earned the nickname TACO—Trump Always Chickens Out—among some on Wall Street. Yet his counterparts are playing a similar game. For them, the risk of all-out conflict is too great. Most, aside from China, have chosen a strategy that could be called DOVE: Diplomacy Over Visible Escalation. Canada dropped its plan to tax American tech firms after a furious response from Mr Trump. The EU removed bourbon from its retaliation list after he threatened tariffs of 200% on French wine. Even though the bloc is preparing a package of retaliatory measures covering €95bn ($112bn) of trade to present a “credible threat”, internal divisions and fear of escalation will probably hold it back from ever putting the measures into practice.