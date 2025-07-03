Another agreement, another personal triumph. “It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” President Donald Trump wrote on July 2nd. “Dealing with General Secretary To Lam, which I did personally, was an absolute pleasure.” The deal showed countries were caving in to his threats, he said.
How to strike a trade deal with Donald Trump
SummaryVietnam is the latest country to secure concessions Save
