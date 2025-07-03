How to strike a trade deal with Donald Trump

It is Mr Trump’s second such claim—the first was after an agreement with Britain in May—following his decision on April 9th to delay America’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days. Officials promised “90 deals in 90 days” by July 9th, but progress has been slow. Mr Trump has said that Canada and the European Union have been “very nasty” and Japan “very spoiled”. The aim now is to secure minimal “frameworks” with ten or so countries. It is unclear whether the deadline will hold, and what will happen if it does not. Mr Trump has threatened to send letters declaring talks over and tariffs back on.