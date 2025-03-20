How to turn your airline miles into a great vacation

The Wall Street Journal put these tools to the test by performing the same flight search across seven of these websites. For an early May flight between Atlanta and Paris, quotes ranged from 9,500 points plus over $200 in taxes and fees via Roame to nearly 40,000 miles plus $6 in taxes and fees via Points Path. Three sites—Point.me, PointsYeah and AwardTool—featured the same top result, an Air France flight that cost 25,000 points plus $98 in taxes and fees.