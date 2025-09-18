How to win peace in the Middle East
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 18 Sept 2025, 12:51 pm IST
Summary
After the bombs should come a plan to reset the region
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
DONALD TRUMP gambled. But has he won? He has bombed Iran’s nuclear programme and immediately imposed a ceasefire on Israel and the Islamic Republic, and without a single American casualty. That is vindication over those who, like this newspaper, feared that Iran would lash out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story