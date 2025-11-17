How to win peace in the Middle East

If Mr Trump loses interest, as is all too possible, the alternative will be bleak. If Iran’s nuclear programme looms once more, Israel will bomb Iran again. But a second or third campaign would be technically and diplomatically harder than the first. Iran would have learned lessons and the world would lose patience at the repeated use of war as a temporary fix. America, obliged to support Israel even if it did not fight alongside it, would find that the Middle East sucked in military resources and political focus that it wanted to direct towards Asia. Eventually, bombing could come to seem futile, driving a wedge between America and Israel. Mr Trump has gambled. If he is to win, much hard work lies ahead.