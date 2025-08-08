How Trump and Putin reached a new make-or-break moment on Ukraine
Alexander Ward , Alex Leary , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 08 Aug 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Summary
The threat of more U.S. sanctions jump-started stalled peace talks but might not produce a deal to halt the fighting.
WASHINGTON—President Trump has long believed the crux of foreign policy is two leaders in a room making historic deals. Pulling off a cease-fire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the kind of diplomatic coup he has long craved.
