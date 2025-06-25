How Trump cajoled Iran and Israel into a cease-fire and forced them to comply
Yaroslav Trofimov , Alexander Ward , Jared Malsin , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 Jun 2025, 07:12 AM IST

It remains to be seen how long the truce will hold and whether it will pave the way for a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran.
It began with a ferocious weekend assault on Iranian nuclear sites by U.S. stealth bombers. What came next was a stunning display of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, a telegraphed missile attack on an American military base and an expletive-laced tirade by President Trump aimed at the leaders of Israel and Iran.
