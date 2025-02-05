How Trump gutted America’s $40 billion aid agency in two weeks

Over the course of less than two weeks, the Trump administration largely dismantled the work of a 10,000-person, $40 billion foreign-assistance agency and the thousands of people in nonprofits and other groups that work with it. By Monday, it had closed the agency’s main building and pulled down its website. On Tuesday, all of USAID’s Washington facilities were closed, as the agency prepared to put nearly all of its remaining 1,400 staffers on administrative leave, two officials said.