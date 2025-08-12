How Trump is expanding the role of the American military on US soil
Michael R. Gordon , Vera Bergengruen , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Aug 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Summary
His deployment of the National Guard in D.C. comes as he plans to broaden the use of U.S. military bases for immigrant detention centers.
President Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., is his boldest move to date to expand the use of military power on U.S. soil.
